Police: Metro Detroit men caught selling meth to undercover detectives in northern Michigan

Two Metro Detroit men were caught selling meth in northern Michigan earlier this month, police said.

According to police, Trevon Howard Warren, 29, of Pontiac, and Devonte Cornea Campbell, 29, of Grosse Pointe, sold an ounce of meth to Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detectives in Bagley Township on June 6.

Devonte Cornea Campbell (L) and Trevon Howard Warren (R) (Photos: MDOC)

Police stopped the pair on southbound I-75 in Crawford County shortly after the sale, and arrested them.

Warren was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense notice, and received a habitual offender-fourth offense notice.

Campbell was arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense notice, and received a habitual offender-third offense notice.