Police: No evidence found after Memorial Day shooting reported on Belle Isle

The Brief Callers reported a shooting on Belle Isle on Monday night. Witnesses on the island told police that they saw a fight before hearing gunshots. However, police said no evidence of a shooting was found.



Currently, Michigan State Police say there is no evidence to support reports of a shooting on Belle Isle on Memorial Day.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Monday, callers celebrating the holiday on the busy Detroit island began reporting a possible shooting.

The backstory:

MSP troops and Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded and talked to witnesses, who said they saw a fight and heard gunshots. These witnesses provided authorities with a vague description of a possible shooter and the vehicle he drove.

After learning this information, police used a K-9 to search the island. No shell casings, blood, or victims were found.

"Currently there isn’t a lot to prove or disprove this incident occurred," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

What's next:

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or the MSP tip line at 855-MICH-TIP.