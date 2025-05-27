Police: No evidence found after Memorial Day shooting reported on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Currently, Michigan State Police say there is no evidence to support reports of a shooting on Belle Isle on Memorial Day.
Just before 9:15 p.m. Monday, callers celebrating the holiday on the busy Detroit island began reporting a possible shooting.
The backstory:
MSP troops and Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded and talked to witnesses, who said they saw a fight and heard gunshots. These witnesses provided authorities with a vague description of a possible shooter and the vehicle he drove.
After learning this information, police used a K-9 to search the island. No shell casings, blood, or victims were found.
"Currently there isn’t a lot to prove or disprove this incident occurred," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.
What's next:
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP or the MSP tip line at 855-MICH-TIP.
The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police.