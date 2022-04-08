Police: Northern Michigan woman's BAC was almost 5 times legal limit when she caused head-on crash

article

A Northern Michigan woman's BAC level was almost five times over the legal limit when she caused a crash Thursday, police said.

Police said the 39-year-old woman from Traverse City was driving on Garfield Road in Paradise Township when she crossed the center line at Mayfield Road just before 1:40 p.m.

One vehicle swerved into the ditch to avoid being hit, but another vehicle was hit head-on by the intoxicated driver.

Driving with a BAC of .08 or higher is illegal in Michigan. Five times that would be .40, a level that can be can lead to serious health problems or death.

The woman was taken to Munson Medical Center, where she is listed as stable.

A 60-year-old Grand Rapids man and 23-year-old Grandville man who were in the vehicle hit by the drunken driver were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.