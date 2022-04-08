Open alcohol containers found in vehicle after driver crashes into Northern Michigan deputy

article

A suspected drunken driver from Holland crashed into an Antrim County deputy's patrol vehicle Thursday night.

Related: Semi hits MSP patrol vehicle in SW Michigan, trapping trooper in SUV

Michigan State Police said open alcohol containers and marijuana were found in the 63-year-old's Chevrolet pickup truck after he hit the deputy on US-131 near Dorr Road in Chestonia Township. Speed, drugs, and/or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

According to police, the deputy was making a U-turn when his vehicle was hit on the driver's side around 10:30 p.m.

(Photo: MSP)

Advertisement

The Holland man and the deputy both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment.