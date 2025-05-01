Police: Northville man bought Uber ride for young girl he met on Snapchat, ordered her to stay in basement

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man is accused of using Snapchat to meet a 14-year-old girl. Northville Police said he then bought a 2-hour Uber ride to bring the girl to his home and ordered her to stay in the basement. Police said she was found walking on 7 Mile on Sunday, April 27.



A Northville Township man is facing multiple felonies after police said the 22-year-old man met a young girl on Snapchat and then bought a 2-hour Uber ride so he could lure the young girl to his basement.

Charles Willis was arraigned on Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

What we know:

According to the Northville Township Police Department, Willis met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and, on Friday, April 25, he bought an Uber ride for the young girl.

The girl lives two hours west of Northville and the Uber driver brought the teenager to his home, police said. Once at his home, police said he told the girl to stay in the basement.

On Sunday, police said the girl was found walking alone near Seven Mile and Sheldon roads. Once police learned her story, they executed a search warrant and arrested Willis at his home.

According to police, Willis had other prior contacts police agencies regarding inappropriate sexual behavior and attempts to entice minor girls.

Willis is being held on a $1 million cash bond, no 10%, and police are searching any other potential victims.

Willis was charged with kidnapping, enticing a female under 16 for immoral purposes, child sexually abusive activity and criminal sexual conduct – first degree.

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been in contact with Willis is urged to call the Northville Township Police Detective Bureau immediately at (248) 349-9400.