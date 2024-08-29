Police officer T-boned while responding to crash in Clinton Township

A Clinton Township police officer responding to a crash on I-94, near 15 Mile and Harper, was T-boned by another vehicle.

The patrol car was struck, with the officer inside, around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"It’s concerning. Being on the freeway is very, very dangerous for us," Clinton Township Police Lt. Michael Marker told FOX 2.

Officers were working to slow down traffic as they investigated a single car crash, when another vehicle struck the police cruiser.

"Our rear-most officer was blocking the left through lane, on an angle. The vehicle was coming in that left through lane, was unable to stop due to the wet pavement, and ended up impacting our vehicle, spinning it 180 as well," Marker said.

Marker said the officer was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

"He’s doing OK," the lieutenant said. "He’s got some minor injuries to his hand; his head – bumped that."

The officer was treated at a nearby hospital, and is expected to recover.

"That area of 94 is unlit. However, we had several police cars out there, I think around four or five, and all with their bright LED light," Marker said. "So, they’re kind of hard to miss."

The other driver, who struck the officer vehicle, was unharmed, according to police.

"If you see any flashing lights of any variety, just please slow down. It’s not going to take long to get past us, and then once you’re past us, you can just speed right back up," Marker said. "But it’s pretty, pretty anxiety-filled times when you’re in the back (blocking traffic)."