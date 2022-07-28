Police recover stolen Ford raptor, three other stolen cars in Detroit

article

Michigan State Police recovered several stolen cars, including a Mustang GT that was taken out of the Ford Flat Rock plant earlier this year while investigating vehicle thefts in Detroit.

Calls came into the Detroit Command Center that multiple Ford Raptor pickup trucks had been stolen from a lot in Dearborn around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicles were spotted driving northbound on the Southfield Freeway when a police helicopter identified one.

The chopper tracked the truck to Lyndon Street before police cruisers eventually located the suspect vehicle on Stathmoor near W Chicago. It was recovered after the suspect abandoned it and fled on foot.

The suspect was spotted fleeing near 19965 Asbury Park, an address that police later found three other stolen vehicles.

In total three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

A search of the residence where the stolen vehicles were found also revealed several sets of keys and a stolen firearm.

The Mustangs that were taken from the Flat Rock plant led police on a chase in southern Wayne County in June after at least four were taken from the assembly plant. One arrest was made and three of the cars were recovered.

The investigation is continuing.