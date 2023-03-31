Police release sketch after attempted kidnapping on Michigan State's campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police released a sketch of a suspect accused of trying to kidnap a Michigan State University student as she walked to her dorm in February.
The victim said she was walking on Shaw Lane around midnight Feb. 11 when someone grabbed her from behind in front of McDonel Hall.
Police said the suspect assaulted the woman, who fought him off.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907.