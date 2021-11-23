Police release sketch of man who attacked, attempted to sexually assault Port Huron jogger at park

article

Port Huron police are looking for a man who attacked and attempted to sexually assault a jogger Nov. 8.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, was jogging at Sanborn Park when she was attacked in a wooded area at 5:30 p.m. There was a struggle and the man fled.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a medium build.

Police are asking for any information about the incident, such as if anyone saw a suspicious man following a woman who was wearing a bright yellow jacket. Investigators are also seeking surveillance video from nearby homes.

If you have information, call police at 810-984-9715 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Tips can also be emailed here.