Police reopen cold case nearly 40 years after woman found slain in Washtenaw County field

Michigan State Police recently reopened the murder cold case of a woman who disappeared in Washtenaw County almost 40 years ago.

Mary Alice Ellicott was reported missing by a friend on Oct. 14, 1981.

Mary Alice Ellicott

She was last seen Oct. 11 leaving the Polar Bear Bar on US-12 in Saline Township, which is now Thompson Bar and Grill. Several people saw her at the Polar Bear Bar between 6-7 p.m. that day.

Ellicott, 29, was a former bartender of the Polar Bear.

According to police, Ellicott’s body was found Oct. 24 in a grassy field in Saline Township about 1 ½ miles from the bar.

Police said the Saline resident was well-known and had a reputation for being outgoing and friendly.

Anyone with information about Ellicott’s murder is asked to call the Michigan State Police First District Cold Case Team at 313-407-9379.