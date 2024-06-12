Police request tips on 2 suspects for breaking into coffee shops along Rosa Parks Blvd in Detroit

article

Detroit police is looking for information on two breaking and entering suspects on Rosa Parks Blvd on Sunday and Monday earlier this week.

On Sunday, June 9, at about 3:05 a.m., the suspects broke into the coffee shop located in the 9300 block of Rosa Parks Blvd and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

On Monday, June 10, at about 5:12 a.m., the same suspects, wearing the same clothing, broke into the coffee shop located in the 9400 block of John R and stole the cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is described as a male, 40, long locs, last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, and black shorts.

The second suspect is described as a male, teens, blue hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts, and white gym shoes.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

