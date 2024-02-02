Police: Roseville man beat roommate to death over Taco Bell

article

A Roseville man is facing life in prison after beating his 72-year-old roommate to death in fight over food from Taco Bell, police say.

Mark Newsome, 54, is accused of getting into an argument with his roommate inside a boarding house over the fast food, in the 27000 block of Waldorf Street on Jan. 31. The fatal beating took the life of the victim, identified as Dale Mitchell.

Investigators say that Newsome punched Mitchell several times in the head. The older man died from his injuries.

Newsome is being charged with Second Degree Murder, a life felony.

"Our duty is to uphold the principles of the law, and seek accountability for the loss of a life and ensuring that justice prevails for the victim and their grieving loved ones," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

