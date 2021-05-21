Police say man shot at truck driver on I-696 in Warren

A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a semi on I-696.

Police said a truck driver reported that someone fired at him while he was driving on the freeway east of Dequindre in Warren on Tuesday. The driver was unable to describe the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but he provided police with a vehicle make and model, as well as a license plate number.

Michigan State Police troopers closed the freeway to investigate, but no evidence was found and the truck was not damaged.

Troopers also contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, Aleah Abdellatif. Police said he told them he was in the area but denied shooting at the truck.

An investigation continued, eventually resulting in charges against Abdellatif.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with Intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, and assault with a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $100,000/10% and he is due in court June 7.