Police say Peeping Tom crashes, dies while running from Berkley Police 

A 53-year-old man who led Berkley Police on brief a high-speed chase before crashing into another car died Monday and police said he's a suspected peeping tom.

The man, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash Monday around 10 p.m. after leading Berkley Police on a high-speed chase.

According to police, the 53-year-old Warren man was caught peeping into a woman's window and they tried to arrest him before he sped off from police.

Police said the man ran a red light at 11 Mile and Greenfield and crashed into another car, hit a utility pole, and possibly a tree.

Both cars were badly damaged in the crash but the other driver was not seriously hurt. The alleged peeping tom died from his injuries in the crash.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, the man knew the victim in some way and was stalking her.

FOX 2 is working with both Berkley and Southfield police to gather more information on this story. Check back to this page for the latest details