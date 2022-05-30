Police: Scammers begging for money assault man after he confronts them at northern Michigan gas station

A man was assaulted by scammers who were begging for money at a northern Michigan gas station, police said.

According to police, a family was at a Petoskey gas station asking for money to buy gas and food for their children. They were offering fake jewelry in exchange for money.

A victim gave the family money then later saw they did not buy gas or food. He followed them to another gas station and confronted them when he saw them asking another person for money.

Police said the scammers assaulted the man and fled in a red 2021 Chevrolet Suburban rental vehicle with Illinois registration FP 94 576.

If you see the suspects, you are asked to call 911 or police at 989-732-2778.