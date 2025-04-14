Police search for arsonist after fires at historic Detroit church
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking to speak with a man seen near a historic Detroit church around when a fire was set at the building.
According to Detroit fire officials, the man was seen leaving the former Bushnell Congregational Church in the 15000 block of Southfield Freeway shortly before a fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. March 22. A second fire was also reported outside the building.
Also, a person matching the description of the person seen at the church was also seen lighting a dumpster on fire at a Wendy's restaurant that is two blocks was the church around 2 a.m. the same day.
The suspect is described as a man with a light skin complexion and dark hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark gray pants, black and white sneakers, and a large black puffy coat.
The Source: This information is from a Detroit Fire Department press release.