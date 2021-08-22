Police search for escaped prisoner who ran from mid-Michigan medical center near I-75
WEST BRANCH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for an escaped prisoner who fled a mid-Michigan medical center Sunday morning.
Caden Daniel Schanck, 19, ran from the MidMichigan Medical Center in West Branch between Valley Street and Cook Road near I-75 around 10:40 a.m.
Michigan State Police troopers and K-9s are searching for Schanck.
Schanck is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white shorts, a white buttondown shirt, and brown shoes.
Police said there is no indication that he is a danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
