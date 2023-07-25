Police search for missing Ohio man last seen riding motorcycle on I-75 in Michigan

article

An Ohio man disappeared while riding his motorcycle home from Michigan.

Toledo police said 36-year-old Diangelo Alexander was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 near exit 26 in Monroe County.

He was riding a blue and white motorcycle with Ohio plate KNT63.

Alexander is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.