Police search for missing Ohio man last seen riding motorcycle on I-75 in Michigan
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Ohio man disappeared while riding his motorcycle home from Michigan.
Toledo police said 36-year-old Diangelo Alexander was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 near exit 26 in Monroe County.
He was riding a blue and white motorcycle with Ohio plate KNT63.
Alexander is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.