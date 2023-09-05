Police search for victim's son after Inkster murder

article

Police are searching for the son of a woman murdered in Inkster.

Joshua Hill, 25, may be driving a 2005 Ford Escape with plate number DDG1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with plate number BZK-999.

Michigan State Police say they responded to a home in the 29000 block of Glenwood on Monday and found a 64-year-old woman shot to death. Through their investigation, they determined that the victim's son, Hill, is the suspect.

Hill, who also lives in Inkster, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The above photo was taken last week, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.