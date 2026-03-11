Police search for man missing for days after Southwest Michigan crash

article

The Brief A Lansing area man is missing after a crash in Calhoun County. Police believe Raymundo Garcia was injured in the crash that was discovered Monday night on I-94.



Police believe a man missing for days after a crash in Southwest Michigan may be injured.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-94 and 15 Mile Road, just west of I-69 in Calhoun County, around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When troopers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle and determined that the driver, 53-year-old Raymundo Garcia, was likely hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Garcia is from the Lansing area, not Calhoun County.

Police said they have checked nearby businesses, hotels, and gas stations as they search for Garcia, and his family has been contacted.

Garcia is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 269-558-0500 or Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911.