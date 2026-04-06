Police search for person of interest after shooting at The Ponds in Taylor

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The Brief Taylor police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Sunday night at The Ponds. That person of interest, Joshua Obie, is known to frequent Detroit.



Police are currently searching for a person of interest they say is connected to a shooting Sunday night at The Ponds in Taylor.

Joshua Malik Obie, 25, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Officers were called to The Ponds before 9 p.m. on reports that a male had been shot at the apartment complex on Eureka near Inkster. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the chest and took him to a hospital, where he is listed as stable.

Obie fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, Obie is known to frequent Detroit. Obie is Black with black hair and stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Taylor police at 734-287-6611.

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Sunday's shooting was the second weekend shooting at the apartment complex.

The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

According to Taylor police, officers arrived at the complex to find a juvenile man suffering a gunshot wound to both of his legs.

An investigation led to the arrest of two juveniles that the victim knows. Police said an argument led to the shooting. Further details about the shooting were not provided.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable as of Saturday.