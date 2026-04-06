Police investigating second weekend shooting at Taylor apartment complex

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The Brief Two victims were shot at The Ponds in Taylor over the weekend. The first shooting happened early Saturday, while the second happened Sunday night. Two juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the Saturday shooting.



Police are investigating after two separate shootings over the weekend at a Taylor apartment complex.

What we know:

The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday at The Ponds on Eureka near Inkster.

According to Taylor police, officers arrived at the complex to find a juvenile man suffering a gunshot wound to both of his legs.

An investigation led to the arrest of two juveniles that the victim knows. Police said an argument led to the shooting. Further details about the shooting were not provided.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as stable as of Saturday.

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Fewer details were provided about the second shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the apartment complex after a male was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was last listed as stable.

No suspects are in custody in connection with the Sunday shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide the ages of the victims or the two juveniles who were taken into custody in connection with Saturday's shooting.