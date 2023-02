article

A 15-year-old boy who was last seen three weeks ago in Detroit is still missing.

Christian White was last seen Jan. 15.

He is biracial with Black hair and brown eyes. White stands 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Ypsilanti police at 734-483-9510.