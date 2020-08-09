Police searching for two men after shooting, barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side

Around 10:30 at the 5700 block Coplin a 39-year-old man and his friend got into an argument over parking with two unknown men ages 26 and 59.

During the argument, police say allegedly both suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victims while allegedly the 59-year-old fired shots hitting the victim.

Police say his friend was able to drag him into an ally and called police.

An EMS took him to a local hospital and is expected to be okay after surgery earlier today.

The two gunmen ran into the house and that turned into a barricaded gunman situation.

"We were able to talk to them multiple times throughout the day, encouraging them to surrender. At one point the suspects both agreed they wanted to surrender but they wanted to go to a police station, they didn't want to come out of the house. They stated they weren't in the house, we're asking suspects to consider surrendering this is not going to go away. Come In turn yourselves in peacefully, I promise you we'll treat you with respect and let the justice system do its thing," Commander Darin Szilagy said.

The first suspect is described as black man 59-year-old, armed with a long gun.

The second is described as a 26-year-old armed with a handgun.

Police say they do not believe these two to be a danger to people. But if anyone recognize these individuals or know of their wherabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

.