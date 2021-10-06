Police seek 2 men after Farmington Hills gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for two men who robbed a Farmington Hills gas station at gunpoint Tuesday.
Police said one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk of the Marathon at Orchard Lake and 12 Mile roads at 11:35 a.m. The clerk was taken to a back room while the men stole money from the register.
The men fled in an unknown direction.
The first man is black with a thin build. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a black ball cap with a red brim, black face mask, black hoodie, a black long sleeve jacket, and tan boots.
The second man is black with a stocky build. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a yellow and black Pittsburgh Pirates cap, a black face mask, a black long sleeve jacket, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.