Police seek 2 suspects who robbed Warren drugstore

Warren police are investigating after a drugstore was robbed Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:00 p.m. at Abe's Drugstore on 12 Mile Road.

MORE: Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle

According to police, two armed male suspects entered the drugstore and announced a robbery. The two suspects took numerous items, including drugs, from a safe. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police say no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police at 586-574-4700.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.