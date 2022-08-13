Police seek 2 suspects who robbed Warren drugstore
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating after a drugstore was robbed Saturday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 2:00 p.m. at Abe's Drugstore on 12 Mile Road.
According to police, two armed male suspects entered the drugstore and announced a robbery. The two suspects took numerous items, including drugs, from a safe. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police say no one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police at 586-574-4700.
