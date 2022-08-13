Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle

By Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Hamtramck
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police say a 17-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed on Belle Isle Friday night. 

The body of the man was found near the Belle Isle Nature Center.

MSP says a 17-year-old went to Hamtramck police, saying he had stabbed and killed someone on the island.

MORE: Police seek 2 suspects who robbed Warren drugstore

Troopers interviewed the man, then went to Belle Isle, where they located the victim. 

Police say the man who was killed was a 55-year-old from Hamtramck. According to MSP, the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

At this time, the motive is currently unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information when it becomes available. 