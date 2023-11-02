Police seek assistance identifying man in connection with burglary at Dearborn Fresh

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for assistance with identifying an individual for their involvement in a breaking and entering incident at Dearborn Fresh Supermarket on Oct. 30.



Dearborn Police officers responded to a burglary alarm at Dearborn Fresh Supermarket, 13361 Colson St. at about 3:15 a.m.

Officers determined there was forced entry into the business. The individual fled prior to police arrival.



Surveillance footage suggests the individual in question is an unknown white man between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 3 inches tall, with a light-colored goatee, and a tattoo of a cross on the inside portion of his right calf and a larger unknown tattoo on the back of his right calf.

"It is crucial that anyone who is able to help identify this individual contacts the Dearborn Police Department. Crimes of this nature harm not only the retailer but our community as well," Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

At the time of incident, the individual was wearing a baseball-style hat, a black shirt displaying the words "I’m broken" written in white letters, blue shorts with a white back pocket, and multi-colored Croc-style shoes. Footage shows him taking an item, exiting the store, and walking southbound in the alley, west of the business.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying this suspect.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dearborn Police Sgt. Thompson at 313-943-4472. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.