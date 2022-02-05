Police seek four suspects after attempted robbery, shooting at Farmington Hills apartment complex

Farmington Hills Police are looking for four suspects after a man says he was shot during an attempted robbery Friday evening.

The victim told police he was shot Friday just before 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Park Apartments, near 9 Mile Road and Drake Road in Farmington Hills. According to police, the victim said that 4 people wearing ski masks tried to rob him, but when he refused to comply with their demand, he was shot. The extent of the victim's injury is unknown.

The suspects, believed to be three men and one woman, left the apartment complex in a silver Ford Fusion with rear end damage and dark tinted windows. Police released an image of the vehicle from apartment complex surveillance footage.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public, however, patrols are increased in the area.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or who may have witnessed the incident, to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.