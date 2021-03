article

Police are still looking for a Livingston County woman who has been missing since August 2019.

Kama Rae Wilkinson, of Handy Township, was reported missing by her family a year and a half ago. The 35-year-old woman was known to frequent Pontiac and Detroit, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Trooper Kevin Sutton at 248-897-3259 or 911.