Police seek man after 2 radiators stolen from Van Buren home
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are seeking a man who they say stole two radiators from a Van Buren home Tuesday and is connected to another garage theft.
The man took the radiators from a home in the area of Morton Taylor and Ecorse roads around 7 p.m., police said.
Police said the man was driving a Ford F-150 Super Duty with extensive damage to the passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-699-8905.
