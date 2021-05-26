Police seek man after 2 radiators stolen from Van Buren home

article

Police are seeking a man who they say stole two radiators from a Van Buren home Tuesday and is connected to another garage theft.

The man took the radiators from a home in the area of Morton Taylor and Ecorse roads around 7 p.m., police said.

Police said the man was driving a Ford F-150 Super Duty with extensive damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-699-8905.