Police seek man who allegedly exposed himself to pre-teen girls in Rochester Hills

Police in Rochester Hills are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of pre-teen girls who were at the Shake Shack, and later Barnes and Noble on N. Adams Road in June.

The suspect is a white man, aged approximately 20- to 30-years-old, with blondish-brown hair. He was wearing sunglasses, a gray collared shirt, and greenish-gray cargo shorts at the time.

"We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending this disturbing individual," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Repeatedly targeting young girls and exposing oneself is not only vile – it’s a serious crime. History has shown that this kind of behavior can escalate into even more dangerous acts, including sexual violence. Now is the time to intervene and stop it before it goes any further."

The girls said the man walked past them, and lifted his shirt. That's when they noticed that the zipper on his shorts was down and he exposed himself. A few minutes later, the girls were in front of a Barnes and Noble, and he did the same thing again.

The girls said they yelled at him the second time, and he started walking faster. When some adult women asked if they needed help, he started running.

The same man is thought to have been involved in a similar incident in Auburn Hills earlier that day.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.