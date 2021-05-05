Police seek man who held knife to cashier's neck while robbing Dearborn Heights Walgreens

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for a man who held a cashier at knifepoint while robbing a Dearborn Heights Walgreens early Wednesday.

Police said the man entered the store at Telegraph and Van Born around 1 a.m. He walked around the store until a customer left.

He then went behind the counter, grabbed the cashier, and held what police say appeared to be a knife to her neck while he forced her to open the cash register. He grabbed money and ran out of the store.

Police said he fled north on Telegraph in a blue or black older model Ford Escape.

The robber is described as a 6-foot, 2-inch white man. He was wearing glasses, a face mask, a black shirt, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt that was unzipped, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7707.