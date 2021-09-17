Police seek men who looted SW Detroit dispensary after it partially collapsed when road buckled

article

Detroit police are looking for four men who looted a dispensary after the building was damaged when the road buckled last weekend.

Police said the men broke into the Stash Provisionary Center in the area of Fort and Dearborn streets and looted the business Sunday.

The buckling road caused the ground under the Stash building to shift. The building partially collapsed and had to be demolished.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.