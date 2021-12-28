Police seek missing 17-year-old who ran away from mother's home in Southfield a month ago

article

Southfield police are looking for a 17-year-old boy who ran away from his mother's home Nov. 25.

Zyquis Jaquan Lewis is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He is Black, has black hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, and blue and green shoes.

Anyone who knows Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call police at 248-796-5540.