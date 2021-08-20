Police seek shooter after 1 killed, 2 injured on Detroit's east side

article

Three people were shot while driving on Detroit's east side Friday evening.

The victims were in a red sedan on Hayes near E. State Fair when someone in a gray Chrysler 300 opened fire on their car. One person has died, one person is listed in critical condition, and the other person is listed as stable.

Police are seeking the Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.