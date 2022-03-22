Police seek suspect after Detroit mother run over, killed on east side

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run Sunday that killed a mother.

Police said Tuesday night that they are looking for Shedrica Odessa Smith AKA "Shay" after 40-year-old Tiffany Watson was run over near Manning and Crusade late Sunday. Watson died early Monday.

According to police, Watson was intentionally hit by a 2020 Nissan Murano.

The SUV is either silver or gray and has a Minnesota license plate of FBY 246. White said the department will take the driver into custody.

Video obtained by FOX 2 shows the SUV doing multiple circles around Watson, then driving away from the scene, only to come back and run her over while she was in the front yard of home. The driver narrowly missed a young child.

Watson's daughter spoke with FOX 2 and said Watson was protecting her young son when she was hit.

"I was standing right on that porch over there and had to watch my own mama get hit by a car," she said. "Holding her in my hands I couldn't do nothing else. She wasn't moving her eyes was close she wasn't responding to nothing I was saying."

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, Watson was a witness when two groups met up Sunday night near her home. Her daughter said her mom and just pulled up and ran to get her 10-year-old son away from the chaos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.