Police seek suspect after Wayne County employee assaulted near Coleman A. Young Center in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a Wayne County employee in Downtown Detroit on Dec. 22.
According to police, the man assaulted the victim near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
The man is described as being in his 30s and 6 feet tall with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340.
