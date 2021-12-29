Police seek suspect after Wayne County employee assaulted near Coleman A. Young Center in Downtown Detroit

article

Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a Wayne County employee in Downtown Detroit on Dec. 22.

According to police, the man assaulted the victim near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The man is described as being in his 30s and 6 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340.