Police seek suspects after assault at liquor on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault at a liquor store Dec. 21.

Police said the assault happened at 9 a.m. at Prince Liquor Store at 9963 Gratiot Avenue.

Officers shared photos of two suspects and a black minivan with a white front passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.