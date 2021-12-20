Police seek suspects wanted for stealing catalytic converters off vehicle in Detroit

article

Detroit police are looking for a pickup truck used during the theft of a catalytic converter Dec. 7.

Police said three people were inside a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Sierra truck when a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the area of Sheridan and East Jefferson, which is near the bridge to Belle Isle. The theft happened at 3:17 a.m.

The truck had a collapsing bed cover, an extended cab, and was slightly lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.