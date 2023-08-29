Police seize 2K+ fentanyl pills disguised as Adderall from Sterling Heights home

article

A drug investigation led Warren police to more than 2,000 pills pressed with fentanyl and meth.

An investigation started in July after the Warren Police Department’s Special Investigation Narcotics Unit (SID) learned that a man was possibly selling drugs out of his Sterling Heights home.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the home recently. They said they found drugs, including the thousands of pills, narcotic manufacturing equipment, ammunition, and cash. They also found an industrial cementer mixer and mixing agents used by the suspect to manufacture the fentanyl pills, and additional manufacturing paraphernalia including scales and blenders, smaller amounts of cocaine, and additional quantities of methamphetamine.

The pills alone had a street value of more than $20,000.

"Our SID Narcotics Unit actively follows up on information and tips regarding narcotics sellers in Warren and Macomb County. In this particular case, investigators started with one piece of information and turned it into a significant seizure of fentanyl pills," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.

The 44-year-old suspect was arrested.