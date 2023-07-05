Police seize tiny revolver after drunk driver's crash on I-75

article

Michigan State Police seized a loaded mini-revolver during a crash investigation in Hazel Park this week.

Troopers responding to a crash on I-75 on Monday found the driver of a motorcycle had crashed into a wall on the highway.

When police arrived, they determined the driver, a 62-year-old from Warren, was both drunk and in possession of a loaded firearm.

According to an image posted on social media by state police, the weapon is smaller than one's palm.

The driver in possession of the .22 long rifle mini-revolver did not have a permit.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital.