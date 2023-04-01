Police shoot armed man at Ford Wayne Stamping Plant

An armed man was shot by Wayne police after he attempted to enter the Ford Motor Stamping Plant.

The shooting happened Saturday evening outside the Wayne stamping plant on Van Born near S. Wayne Road.

Police received a call about an armed man who was attempting to enter the stamping plant.

Officers arrived at the scene, and during the encounter with the armed man, he pointed the gun at the officers. An officer fired shots, striking the man. The condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

No officers or employees were injured during the incident.

"We are cooperating with police in their investigation," Ford Motor Company said in a statement.

