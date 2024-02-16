Police shut down Detroit hookah store accused of selling weed to minors

A hookah shop was shut down by Detroit police on Friday for allegedly selling weed, even to minors, without a license.

Police were notified of the illegal activity at Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile after a grandmother said she discovered her 15-year-old grandson had bought weed from there.

Vivienne Miles-Jackson of Detroit took matters into her own hands, sent her grandson back to buy more, and recorded the interaction to submit to police.

"My grandson goes up to the counter and exchanges money for the marijuana," Miles-Jackson said. "God forbid something were to happen to my grandson."

The Detroit Police Department's Vice Enforcement unit launched an investigation, uncovering more than 11,000 grams of marijuana – which is about a garbage bag full, according to police.

The principal at Pershing High School across the street from Detroit Hookah said he couldn’t be happier.

"It feel great, it’s like christmas" Principal Bryant Tipton. "Our kids deserve more. Our kids don’t deserve to be poisoned."

The business' owner was issued several tickets before Detroit police and the Building, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED) came out to close the shop on Friday.

"Now they have to go to court, they have to go to the city and try to apply to get their license back in place," said DPD Commander Rebecca Mckay.

Detroit Hookah has several other locations — with another one right down the road on Seven Mile.

"That is not going to be tolerated in the City of Detroit," said Detroit Councilman Scott Benson. "It will not be tolerated in the Third District. I’m going to make sure everybody comes out to shut this down."

According to police, they will review evidence to see who may be chargeable.