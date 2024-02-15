Detroit hookah shop busted for selling weed to 15-year-old

After learning that her 15-year-old grandson was sold weed at a hookah shop on Detroit's east side, Vivienne Miles-Jackson sent him back to buy more – but this time to record the interaction.

If the business was selling drugs to minors, she wanted hard proof of it.

"God knows what they’re selling these kids," said Miles-Jackson of Detroit.

The incident took place at Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile – which is not licensed to sell marijuana.

"God forbid something were to happen to my grandson," Miles-Jackson said.

Or even other minors – the hookah store is only a couple blocks away from John J. Pershing High School in Detroit. Taking matters into her own hands, Miles-Jackson had her grandson go back to the shop to buy more weed, and recorded it.

Detroit Hookah on Seven Mile in Detroit.

"My grandson goes up to the counter and exchanges money for the marijuana," she said. "He had a package, a sealed package of marijuana."

Miles-Jackson then contacted the Detroit Police Department and submitted the evidence.

The owner was not at Detroit Hookah when FOX 2 showed up, but his cousin was. He said the video was a set-up and they do not sell weed.

But when police conducted an inspection at the business, they found "over 11,000 grams of marijuana," said DPD Commander Eric Decker. "Basically a garbage bag of marijuana."

The business' owner was issued several tickets. Decker said their investigation into Detroit Hookah is only beginning.

"Right now the place is not closed, pending further investigation – that is a possibility," Decher said. "It appears to be a valid complaint, they were selling marijuana out of this place quite frankly."

According to police, they will review evidence to see who may be chargeable.

DPD’s Vice Enforcement unit was recently revamped, and they are keeping an eye out for such incidents.

"Weekly, they’re looking at these gas stations, convenience stores, hookah lounges –whatever they’re named under– to ensure they are doing a lot of inspections, and some undercover operations to ensure that they’re doing what they’re licensed to do," Decker said.

The investigation into Detroit Hookah remains ongoing.