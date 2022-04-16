Police still looking for the murder suspect of Danielle Munoz in 2007

Danielle Munoz was found shot to death in the trunk of a car 15 years ago. Her family and police continue to search for one of Michigan's Most Wanted.

"She was a happy person... we were pranking people… her brothers and cousins. We used to have fun," said Juanita Serrata, Danielle's cousin.

The family gathered together this weekend for Easter.

"She loved Holidays and loved having dinner," said Serrata.

The 26-year-old was reported missing on March 9, 2007 and was found three days later in the trunk of a classic car. She had been shot in the neck.

RELATED: Hit and run kills man on bike crossing Six Mile, police searching for minivan driver

"No one has been held accountable for anything. It's been 15 years this past March. Her Birthday is the 26th of April."

The family, along with the U.S. Marshals and law enforcement are searching for Ali Hourani. Danielle had been in a relationship with him and the family says he showed aggression in the past.

"He actually came over and broke our windows. My cousin Danielle never knew... never knew he was watching her," said Serrata.

Danielle's body was found on March 12, 2007 at what used to be an A&H Express Lube in Redford. It is now a Quick Stop Oil Change on Plymouth Road near Southwestern Hwy.

She had been shot in the neck and left for dead in the trunk of a Chevy Caprice.

"It's like a nightmare.. 15 years and somebody knows something. Maybe it will help them sleep better and clear their conscience," said Robert Castillo, Danielle's brother.

As for Ali Hourani, the suspect, it is believed that he left the country shortly after her death and has not been heard from since.

"He's living his everyday. My cousin is in a box that's where she is at… and she deserves to be here. Somebody needs to be held responsible for what he did to her," said Serrata.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the death of Danielle Munoz can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up. The information could be worth $2,500 if it leads to an arrest.