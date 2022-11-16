Police still searching for answers 4 years after Michigan hunter killed

article

Chong Moua Yang was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was shot and killed.

Yang, 68, left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. that day to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.

Chong Moua Yang

His body was found dead in an area near East Clark Road, east of Upton Road. Police said he had been shot with a shotgun.

A Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun, Hmong knife, and backpack he had were never found.

Yang's knife that was missing when he was found dead

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP (7867), or the FBI Detroit at 313-965-2323.