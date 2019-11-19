Police still searching for killer of mother of seven, family to be honored at Lightfest opening

Whoever won the basketball game would end with a new pair of shoes. Instead, it ended in gunfire and a mother of seven dead.

"It's hard every day. You don't get over it. We try to adjust," said Sherri Scott.

Scott's daughter Francesca Marks was caught in the middle of those bullets three months ago at Rouge Park. Located on Detroit's west side, the mom - lovingly known as Frankie - was at a barbecue with her kids, nieces, nephews to celebrate the reunion of her sister's boyfriend's family.

Gunshots came from the basketball court when Marks was hit while trying to protect her kids. Scott thinks back to that day, and the warning she has given to Marks prior to the event.

"I told them the night before 'don't go to Rouge Park. I kept telling her don't go," Scott said. "It's hard every day. You don't get over it. We try to adjust."

While the end of Scott's 30-year-old daughter's story has been written, it hasn't for who killed her. Detroit police still haven't found the person or people responsible for the gunfire.

Scott said her grandkids "saw the man take the gun out" before the shooting.

"It's senseless for anyone to go to a park shooting. I literally could've lost all of my family," Scott said. "Stop the violence. Stop, period. Because you have really devastated our family."

Wayne County Parks are planning to give Mark's family and her children - the youngest of which is only two months - a reason to smile by honoring them at the grand opening of Lightfest at Merriman Hollow Park in Westland on Thursday night.

"They'll look forward to the lights being switched on with Santa, fireworks and being able to get in their cars and drive through the lights," said Alicia Bradford, the Wayne County Parks Director.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday costing $5 per vehicle to park.

"Say hey, it's holiday season. We want you to come enjoy yourself. Be youth, be children, be a family. Just to show them that a community embraces them and they're with them as well," said Bradford.