Police: Suspect stalks couple, pistol-whips woman after becoming infatuated with man at gym

A woman accused of pistol whipping another woman in Hazel Park had been stalking the victim and her boyfriend with tracking devices, police allege.

According to Hazel Park police, the victim was hit with a gun while sitting in her vehicle in the 90 Block of W. Shevlin on Friday. The victim described the suspect as a Doordash driver looking for an address and provided police with a description of the suspect and vehicle to police.

Investigators identified 52-year-old Jie Yu, of Rochester, as a suspect and went to her home. When Yu arrived home, she told police that she "wanted to scare" the victim. Police arrested Yu and found the gun used inside her vehicle.

Police said Yu changed the story she told them, and told them stories that did not make sense. As the investigation continued, a warrant to search her home was obtained. During the search, police found tracking device packages in her home.

After finding these packages, police checked the victim's vehicle and found a tracking device. They then contacted the victim's boyfriend to check his vehicle, which also had a tracking device.

Eventually, Yu admitted that she became infatuated with the victim's boyfriend after seeing him at the gym. This led to Yu stalking the man and his girlfriend.

Yu is charged with felonious assault, two counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated stalking, and using a motor vehicle tracking device.