Police: Teen accidentally shoots, kills 14-year-old in Detroit apartment

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen in a Detroit apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the apartment at 4:10 a.m. where a 14-year-old girl had been fatally shot.

The Detroit Police Department said a group of teenagers were inside the apartment located at the 100 block of Riverfront Dr. One of the teenage boys had a gun and it allegedly accidentally went off, police said.

The teenage boys fled the scene, according to investigators.

